Milan is Burning: The No Expo Movement

On May 1, the No Expo activist group took to Milan’s streets to protest Expo 2015. Known as the “Universal Exhibition,” the event is dedicated to food, technology, and innovation. But activists have been longtime critics of the event, which they say is rife with corruption, and say does not help Italy, but benefits big corporations.

VICE News attended a series of rallies held by the No Expo group in the days leading up to the launch of Expo 2015, and spoke with activists about rebuilding the group’s credibility after their recent protest ended with tear gas and burning cars.

Videos by VICE

Watch “The Worst Internship Ever: Japan’s Labor Pains”

Read “World Cup Host Qatar Pledges to Improve Dire Labor Conditions for Foreign Workers”