Miley Cyrus Enters a Brand New Era, Drops Last Name From Her Website

One of the biggest and best pop stars working today just changed her name entirely. On her website, Miley Cyrus is teasing the next stages of her career with an all-red aesthetic. However, what immediately sticks out is that there is no longer “Cyrus” in the name. Instead, she’s just going by Miley.

There’s no confirmation on whether this is an official name change on her end or if her next album will simply be titled Miley. However, when searching her website, initially, it shows mileycyrus.com. Then, once you click on it, the URL changes to mileyofficial.com.

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The speculation around Miley Cyrus is naturally causing a ton of buzz around her online. In a Pop Base post revealing the news, fans are extremely excited for what’s next. The prevailing sentiment is that her late godmother and mentor Dolly Parton would’ve been proud for continuing her album momentum despite the grief. “The show must go on, Dolly would’ve wanted this,” one fan replied.

But one fan is a little dubious of the pop star changing her name. “Hope it’s related with the rights of the domain with the previous label,” they wrote. “Dropping the ‘Cyrus’ on such a household name would be a bad move.”

Miley Cyrus Might’ve Just Dropped the ‘Cyrus’ From Her Name

Another thread fans speculated in the replies was wondering if the name change had to do with her dad. Miley’s relationship with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus has been historically complicated and tumultuous.

But the last time she publicly spoke about her father in an interview seemed to be largely neutral. In talking to PEOPLE, Miley Cyrus explained that their communication almost always revolves around music first. “It’s really the way we communicate. Whether it’s sending a song we wrote in a text or writing a poem that says how we feel in a way that’s authentic to us, it’s always been the way we share our feelings,” she shared.

Miley Cyrus entering a new era with her music came on the heels of losing Dolly Parton. Upon hearing the news, she wrote a heartfelt tribute to her godmother and someone she likened to an aunt. “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” she wrote. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)