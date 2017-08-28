Miley Cyrus Played at the VMAs and It Was Kinda Confusing Honestly

Miley Cyrus‘ 2017 VMAs performance wasn’t as immediately memorable as some of her previous turns at the event. But the run-through of “Younger Now” is going to stick in my head because…I’m not sure what exactly was going on. There was a vaguely nostalgic air to the whole thing, featuring small children on smaller motorcycles and an older woman who, I’m told by our social media editor, is an Instagram-famous grandma. It’s maybe a meditation on aging or something else that I’m too dumb to get, but she sings good. Watch it here.