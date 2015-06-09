Miley Cyrus Releases New Song “Nightmare” and Helps Shift Public Perception of Sexuality, All in One Day

On a day when there definitely has been no talk of Miley Cyrus on the internet—she definitely didn’t deliver an interview that could possibly shift the way our culture discusses gender and sexuality for generations to come—on top of posing naked with a pig (Just kidding, she did exactly that: “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that’s legal, I’m down with. Yo, I’m down with any adult—anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me. I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl,” she told Paper)—the pop star has now released a new song reportedly called “Nightmare.” In short, we’re disappointed this wasn’t on her previous record, because holy shit it is a banger.

Let’s listen “Nightmare” together, fam.

I know, right? Apparently she’s working with Mike Will Made It again on the record, along with the Flaming Lips and iLoveMakonnen. Yes, that’s right. Our friend Makonnen! (it’s Tuesday, too!). OK, now go read her interview with Paper. It, like Miley, kicks ass.