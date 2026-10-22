Miley Cyrus Shaved a Fan’s Head After Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

There just aren’t many artists showing up for their fans like Miley Cyrus. She proved this recently by helping a woman shave her head after a cancer diagnosis.

Over on TikTok, a user named Cashjacobs posted that doctors discovered she had stage 3 breast cancer. Understandably, this would require treatment. Amidst medical intervention, however, she had tickets to see Miley at the Hollywood Bowl. Taking to her social media page, Cash made a plea for Miley to be the one to shave her head.

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It was unclear if the big moment actually happened. Until Oct. 21, 2026, when Cash share a 2+ minute video of them meeting backstage at Miley;s show, and the pop start shaving Cash’s head. Check it out below.

In the post caption, Cash opened up about the experience. “They say don’t meet your idols. Well, I did. And it was everything and more,” she penned. Cash went on to share that Miley went above and beyond to make sure she made it to the singer’s second Hollywood Bowl concert.

Miley Cyrus met with a fan from TikTok and shaved her head backstage at the Hollywood Bowl

“Her music has always lifted me in some of the hardest times of my life,” she later added. “And when they pass, I can listen to her songs and be reminded that I got through it and came out stronger. Between major depressive episodes and finding out I have stage 3 breast cancer.”

“I am lucky enough to have reached her and her team and been given this opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s not to be said without thanking the power of the internet and all the people that helped me make this wish come true. UNREAL,” Cash continued.

Praising the pop star’s kindness, Cash wrote, “Miley is the softest, coolest, KINDEST, and most genuine human being I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting and spending time with. And not to mention her SHAVING MY F***ING HEAD!!!!! WHAT?!?”

Cash then thanked so many people who helped make the moment happen, including Miley.

“Lastly, thank you, Miley Cyrus,” she wrote. “For making me feel safe and comfortable, for giving me your time, and for being exactly who you are. It is a huge gift to continue to watch you grow, and you are forever my biggest inspiration. Stay soft and strong.”

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images