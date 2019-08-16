Miley Cyrus, Who Is Totally Fine, Made a Breakup Song

After dating, then breaking up, then dating again, then getting engaged, then breaking up again, then dating again, then getting engaged again, and ultimately making the ill-advised decision to get full-on married, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally, actually ended their 10-year relationship. Skeptics might see this as just another temporary split, a bump in the road for a couple fated to spend the rest of their lives dating and un-dating until the Earth becomes uninhabitable and we all die. But no: It’s really over this time, and Miley has a breakup song to prove it.

She released “Slide Away” on Thursday, and it is… a banger! It’s also pretty transparently about breaking things off with Hemsworth. She describes a “paradise,” where everything was “made for us,” before crooning that now it’s “time to let it go.” She then commands Hemsworth to “slide away back to the ocean” like the Australian fish-man he is, while she heads back to the “city lights,” where she can get over her heartbreak by making out with Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend or whatever.



Videos by VICE

It’s no “thank u, next,” because nothing could ever rival that song, but “Slide Away” is still an absolute slapper of a breakup anthem. It’s a shame for Liam Hemsworth, who has to know the entire world is listening to his ex sing about being fully over him less than a month after they split up, but hey: Miley sounds like she’s doing great.

