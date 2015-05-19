Military Footage Shows Devastation of Colombia Mudslide That Left At Least 64 Dead

Helicopter footage released by Colombia’s military showed streams of hardening earth and debris that swept into a string of canyon communities in northwest Colombia, leaving at least 62 people dead.

The early Monday morning landslide struck the municipality of Salgar, southwest of Medellin in the country’s coffee producing region of Antioquia. Authorities said heavy rains contributed to cascades of mud and trees that ripped downward from the steep mountains above, flooding the Liboriana River.

The mountains gave way at 3 a.m., while most residents were asleep in their homes.

Salgar resident Jorge Quintero told BBC News he heard the roar of earth moving and managed to escape from his house with his family.

“I said to my wife, let’s hold each other and hope that God saves us and I know he gave us his hand because here we are, alive, still frightened, but still alive,” Quintero said.

Survivors also said they climbed to their rooftops to be avoid being swept away.

The death toll rose on Tuesday to at least 64 victims, Lina Diaz, director of communications for the Red Cross in Colombia, told VICE News. Although that figure was expected to rise, officials said.

Salgar Mayor Olga Osorio, with tears in her eyes, told reporters the landslide destroyed dozens of homes. At least 40 people were reported injured. “Through the basin there is a distance of over 40 kilometers where they’re still pulling bodies,” Osorio told reporters in Salgar.

Colombia’s army sent five helicopters to aid in the rescue effort. Officials released footage shot from one chopper that showed the flows of earth that came into the river’s basin. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the affected areas on Monday.

