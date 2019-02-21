VICE
‘Milk Skin,’ Today’s Comic by Margot Ferrick

milkskin3
1550778191879-milkskin1
1550778204013-milkskin2
1550778215156-milkskin3
1550778221483-milkskin4
1550778227456-milkskin5

Check out more of Margo’s art on her website and Instagram.

