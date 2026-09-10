Millennial Boy Band Singer Mourning the Loss of 3-Month-Old Son, Group Reportedly Continuing Tour

Singer Raz-B, of the millennial boy band B2K, is mourning the tragic death of his three-month-old son. In the wake of this, the group is reportedly continuing their current tour.

TMZ reported the sad news, noting that Raz-B’s wife, Mona Li, gave birth to their son, Astro Monte Thornton, in June. No details regarding Astro’s death have been disclosed. Notably, the couple also share one daughter, Versai Carter Thornton.

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In June, Raz-B took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day montage. In the clip, he included footage of Astro’s birth. “Living in the moment, so this is a day late. We thank you for all you do!” he wrote in the post caption. “Thank you for your love, commitment, and generosity for us and those you care for. Thank you for protecting us, being our safest place and our forever hero!”

No details regarding Raz-B’s son’s death have been disclosed at this time

The B2K singer also previously shared a glowing post about his spouse. Shortly after Mother’s Day, Raz posted a sweet black-and-white photo of them together and praised his loving wife.

“Baby, I just want to thank you for everything,” he wrote. “Thank you for loving me, believing in me, and holding me down through every season of life. You’ve given me such a beautiful family, and I’ll never take that for granted.”

“Watching you be a mother, a partner, and the heart of this family makes me love and respect you even more every single day,” he continued. “Through all the ups and downs, you’ve stood beside me and helped make this journey long, meaningful, and beautiful.”

Raz then added, “I appreciate your strength, your patience, your loyalty, and the way you love all of us. I just want you to know that I see it, I feel it, and I’m forever grateful for you. I love you more than words can explain.”

B2K continuing to tour following Raz-B’s family tragedy

In a separate report, TMZ says sources indicate B2K will continue their tour in the United Kingdom. The group has three upcoming shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London, England.

No official statements have been issued at this time.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images