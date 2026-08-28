Millennial Pop Star Honors Her ‘Aunt Dolly’ With Emotional Post After Dolly Parton’s Death

With all the heartfelt tributes to the late Dolly Parton from celebrities and fans alike, one that people have possibly been looking out for is from her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The two were often joined at the hip as Cyrus grew up in the spotlight, and the former Hannah Montana star always seemed willing to share stories of her godmother.

Parton died on August 25, 2026, at 80 years old after a brief cancer battle, and Cyrus has penned a heartfelt tribute to the icon. But more than honoring her godmother’s legacy, Cyrus addressed the overwhelming and private nature of her loss.

Videos by VICE

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

Miley Cyrus’ Tribute to Godmother Dolly Parton Flooded with Condolences and Support

Miley Cyrus accompanied her message with a black-and-white glamor shot of Dolly Parton. In the photo, she’s dotted with shimmering rhinestones, naturally, and her hair is sculpted into towering curls. There’s a little peek of a big silver hoop earring through that hair. Cyrus continued her heartfelt tribute.

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong,” she wrote. “I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”

She added, “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together, and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

The comment section boasted more than 72,000 replies from fellow celebrities and fans. Many, including Katy Perry, wrote that they thought of Cyrus immediately after hearing the news and expressed their condolences. Additionally, Hannah Montana co-creator Michael Poryes left a touching reply.

“Thank you, Miley, for bringing Dolly into my life during our Hannah Montana days,” he wrote. “She was indeed a complete joy to be around and one of the nicest most genuine people I have had the privilege to work with. I know how close you were to her and so my heart goes out to you. I am sure that your sense of individual spirit and finding your own way was in large part due to her being such a close and special part of your life.”

Photo by Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images