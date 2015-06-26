Millennial Pretends to be NBA Draft Pick, Kisses Woman on the Street

A 6-foot-10′ blogger for Elite Daily––a media site that bills itself as “the premier online news platform for and by millennials”––put on a suit last night, went to the Barclay’s Center for the NBA Draft, and apparently convinced people that he was, in fact, a genuine NBA prospect.

In the video, Connor Toole can be seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans, who offer words of encouragement and optimism about the longterm future of his NBA career. He then somehow ends up inside the arena and on the floor with real draftees like Jahlil Okafor and the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis.

After the draft, he puts on a Utah Jazz hat and goes out for a night on the town, claiming to be the team’s newest star. He even ends up making out with one woman on the street, who probably will never forget the time she thought she made out with an NBA draft pick. But maybe she’ll never know the truth. Who watches Utah Jazz games, anyway?

Those crazy fucking millennials are always up to no good.