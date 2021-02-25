Millennials Are Roasting Gen Z for Roasting Them

For most of the world, an average millennial can be instantly identified by their undying appetite for avocado toast, an inclination for arbitrary online quizzes, and, now it seems, for being the butt of jokes for all of Generation Z.

There’s a full-blown intergenerational war thriving on the internet, and it shockingly has nothing to do with the boomers—the generation the millennials have long blamed (and maybe even rightfully so) for fucking up the world they inherited. On the other hand, Gen Z has always harboured an unspoken disdain for the generation born between 1981 and 1996, sneering (like Snape, a millennial might add) at them for feeling proud about houseplants and Harry Potter houses. But things truly reached a fever pitch after a vicious recent TikTok trend saw Gen Z mocking millennials for their skinny jeans, side parts and unrestrained use of the  emoji, among other things, which, I thought was pretty damn funny (and on point).

But turns out, the generation that has lived to tell the tale of two economic recessions is made of tougher stuff. Millennials aren’t taking too kindly to teenagers and twenty-somethings calling them old and outdated.

Now, millennials are not only calling Gen Z glorified boomers — given that trends like boyfriend jeans and side parts were previously popularised by the generation born between 1946 to 1964 — but they also think they hate the crying face emoji because they aren’t funny.

so gen Z wants to wear wide-legged pants and middle parts? Isn't that how boomers dressed when they were young? I thought everyone hated boomers but now they want to look like them? — Amanda Beth (@MsBlueLipstick) February 23, 2021

You know who wore middle parts? My parents’ generation. Ditto mom jeans. In your effort to look cool you are emulating boomers. Let that sink in. — Jodie Sargent (@SargentJodie) February 4, 2021

Gen Z doesn’t use the 😂 emoji because their friends aren’t fucking funny — Pate Gardner (@pate_gardner) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, some are busy wishing Gen Zers luck for dealing with the issue of perpetually damp ankles that skinny jeans seemed to solve, while others are shook that a generation can be so hypersensitive and aggressive at the same time.

all these youths trying to cancel skinny jeans clearly never experienced this trauma pic.twitter.com/QCLj240mlw — dritty brake (@LipServX) February 22, 2021

Gen Z are mostly sassy and rude until it’s time to ask Millennials for money or permission for a night out. — Big E (@mrrebelxo) February 19, 2021

zoomers declaring war on skinny jeans is one thing but i still haven’t recovered from when they rediscovered yoga pants and called them flared leggings — i praydalor my sodakeep (@almondtiddies) February 23, 2021

And then there are those who can’t help but revel in a rebellious urge to do exactly the things Gen Z considers uncool.

They say when you fight fire with fire, all you get is a bigger fire. But as a neutral Zillennial spectator, witnessing the vicious burns millennials are dealing to their succeeding generation of heated haters is one glorious dumpster fire I can’t take my eyes off. More popcorn, please.

Those of us born in that weird time frame between millennial & Gen Z tht puts us in both categories are sitting here watching them fight like 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IN1eSZpDca — 🧚🏽 (@xxxrennn) February 19, 2021

