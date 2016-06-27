Millennials blame older generations for Brexit, but whose fault is it really?

Following a narrow victory by those voting for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, recriminations about who’s to blame are flying in the Remain camp.

Younger voters overwhelmingly voted to stay in the EU and have pointed the finger at their parents’ and grandparents’ generations who were the main force behind Leave. VICE News sent Simon Ostrovsky to a rally outside the Houses of Parliament in London to put depressed Remain voters on the couch.

