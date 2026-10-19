Millennials May Have Forgotten About This 2000s Myspace-Era Post-Hardcore Supergroup

In the late 2000s, members of some of the most memorable Myspace-era post-hardcore bands joined forces. On August 30, 2008, Craig Owens of Chiodos and Jonny Craig of Dance Gavin Dance and Emarosa secretly formed a side project called Isles & Glaciers. The two singers’ bands had performed together in Lexington, Kentucky, and rumors of a collaboration were swirling shortly after.

These rumors were later confirmed in September 2008, with an official project announcement later that year on December 15, 2008. With this announcement, two members of Pierce The Veil were attached to the project: vocalist Vic Fuentes and his brother, drummer Mike Fuentes. Additionally, guitarist Nick Martin, who had previously performed in the post-hardcore band Underminded, was in this announcement as well. Martin had also previously worked with Chiodos vocalist Craig Owens in a pop-punk side project called Cinematic Sunrise.

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Guitarist Brian Southall was also included in the supergroup announcement. He had previously played in the post-hardcore bands Boys Night Out and fordirelifesake. Southall also spent years as a tour manager for bands such as Motion City Soundtrack and All Time Low, in addition to playing in multiple Myspace-era bands. He transitioned into production in 2018, working with artists such as Billie Eilish and Pharrell Williams. Chiodo’s bassist Matt Goddard also joined the supergroup in late 2008, rounding out the seven-member supergroup.

Isles & Glaciers Released Only One EP in 2010

This supergroup featured three powerful vocalists and multiple guitar players. Despite this, Isles & Glaciers only recorded one EP. Released on March 9, 2010, The Hearts Of Lonely People proved the supergroup had some serious chemistry. Fans were instantly impressed with the release, which went to No. 1 on the US Top Heatseekers albums. Sadly, in 2010, Craig Owens announced that this was a one-time thing and fans shouldn’t expect much more from this supergroup. That turned out to be true, as 15 years later, the group has yet to follow up.

Fans had a glimmer of hope when Vic Fuentes hinted in 2011 that the supergroup may release more material in the future. Despite this, the project has been lost in the past, with no follow-up release. For years, fans have pushed for a reunion, with rumors generating once again in 2026. Nothing has been confirmed, and it appears to be unlikely to ever happen given the severed ties between Craig Owens and Jonny Craig.

Many millennials may have forgotten about this Myspace-era gem that is worth revisiting. Ahead of their release, the band only performed together one time. This took place on March 21, 2009, at a showcase during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

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