Millennials Say They Refuse to Care for Aging Boomer Parents. Except They Kind of Already Are.

Baby Boomers are turning 80 this year—about 4 million of them—entering the age bracket that comes with doctors’ appointments, medication management, and the unspoken assumption that their adult children will handle whatever the healthcare system won’t. Their adult children, on the other hand, have other plans.

Those thoughts surfaced most recently in a Reddit thread on r/BoomersBeingFools, originally posted in 2023 in response to a Vox piece warning that millennials were financially unprepared for eldercare. The original poster’s position wasn’t exactly ambiguous: “Not an issue, we refuse to take care of you. Old folks home it will be.” Three years later, with the first wave of Boomers now hitting 80, the thread went viral all over again—and the replies are holding strong. “You saddle the younger generation with crushing debt, give them a struggling economy and nuke the housing market,” one commenter wrote. “This is a consequence of your actions.”

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The numbers back the anger up. According to the National Association of Realtors, Boomers grabbed 42% of home purchases in 2025 while first-time buyers dropped to a record-low 21% share. For decades, economists have pointed out that Boomers got into housing and equity markets at the right moment—then spent 40 years as the dominant voting bloc, with real influence over the tax structures and housing policies their kids are now stuck with. The bootstraps jab in the thread wasn’t just mean. It was deliberate.

Millennials Say They Won’t Take Care of Aging Boomer Parents. Reality May Be More Complicated.

Here’s what’s super uncomfortable, though. According to a 2025 AARP report, millennials are now just as likely to be caregivers as any other generation, with many falling into what researchers call the “sandwich generation”—simultaneously managing jobs, young kids, and aging parents. By 2024, around 38.2 million Americans were providing unpaid eldercare, and that number keeps climbing. The people vowing to drop their parents at the nearest facility are, statistically, already putting in the hours—an average of 22.8 hours a week, according to a 2025 survey, with nearly 30% logging more than 30 hours weekly.

The inheritance math doesn’t make it easier. Of Boomers’ roughly $93 trillion in assets, only about $36 trillion is expected to reach Gen X and millennial heirs over the next 20 years once retirement spending, debt, taxes, and fees are subtracted—about 39 cents on the dollar. The supposed greatest wealth transfer in history is, in practice, closer to a garage sale—partly because Boomers are increasingly using their primary asset—the house—to fund their own retirement rather than passing it down.

Two decades of being told to work harder, spend less, and stop complaining will do something to a person. The thread is where that something goes. The burnout is real, the resentment is earned, and the generation on the receiving end of both is about to spend the next 20 years figuring out what they actually do—not what they post—when their parents need them.