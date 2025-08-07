Millionaire Trophy Hunter Killed by Buffalo During Hunt

Asher Watkins was a Texas native who graduated from Baylor University and made his money in ranch real estate. He was an outdoorsy big-game hunter who often shared his trophy animal photos on Facebook.

That Facebook page never had too much activity, by the look of it, other than maybe one or two comments under each picture of him beside his freshly killed trophy. Now it’s getting a few more comments from people who are expressing their displeasure with his trophy hunting, some talking up his recent death to karma.

On August 3, while on a hunting expedition in South Africa’s Limpopo province, the 52-year-old Watkins was killed while tracking a Cape buffalo, which goes by the nickname “The Black Death” for its reputation as one of Africa’s most dangerous big-game species. It proved to be as much when the massive creature he was hunting ambushed Watkins.

According to Coenraad Vermaak Safaris, the outfitter running the trip, Watkins was alongside a professional hunter and tracker when the 1.3-ton buffalo launched into a surprise charge, allegedly hitting speeds of 35 mph. Despite the animal being unwounded and not previously aggressive, it struck Watkins and killed him.

“This is a devastating incident,” CV Safaris said in a statement, “and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

They added that Watkins’s mother, stepfather, and brother were already at the lodge when the attack happened. His teenage daughter and ex-wife were later contacted back in the States. His ex-wife confirmed the death on social media, calling the tragedy “a reality that’s still hard to put into words.”

The safari company’s website contains warnings about the dangers of hunting Cape buffalo, noting that they’re responsible for multiple injuries and deaths every year. Watkins’ death is just another example of the company’s warnings proving to be right, as the activity can instantly flip who is predator and who is prey in an instant.