Milo Yiannopoulos Scared to Death After Getting Called ‘Nazi Scum’ at NYC Bar

It’s unclear what anti-feminist speaker and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been up to since he made comments about pedophilia, lost his job, and watched his book deal implode. But just because his star has faded doesn’t mean that he can walk into a Manhattan bar full of socialists without incident.

NYC-DSA CLC comrades just shouted Milo Yiannopoulos out of a Manhattan bar 😙👌 pic.twitter.com/CjWR77DAh9 — Tim 🕊 𓅃 🌿 𓅪 🐊 𓆏 (@timtakestime) April 22, 2018

Clips posted on Twitter over the weekend show members of the Democratic Socialists of America politely chanting “Nazi scum get out” at Yiannopoulos until he ultimately grabbed his coat and left a bar in New York City on Sunday. However, despite calmly walking out, the failed author later characterized the confrontation on Instagram as one in which he was afraid of being “hurt or killed.”

Videos by VICE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh4sCmog1Ru/?taken-by=milo.yiannopoulos

“I was just shoved and screamed at by a big group in a pub in Manhattan and forced out of the place,” Yiannopoulos wrote about the non-event. “Initially I was going to stay put obviously but they blocked me from my table and my bag and yelled at me to leave and it was about to escalate into something ugly. It rattled me a little bit (just slightly!), perhaps because I have something to lose in life now. My first thought was [his husband] John and not getting myself hurt or killed.”

Meanwhile it’s not clear what, if anything, Yiannopoulos has to lose professionally speaking. He allegedly received $12 million to start a Miami-based touring company for trolls, though nothing seems to have come of it. His charity aimed at helping white men “pursue their post-secondary education” recently shuttered its operations. And his headlining gig at Berkeley’s Free Speech week, like most of his projects since the 2016 election, seems to have completely crumbled.

Now it seems Yiannopoulos is lamenting the fact that he can’t go peacefully out to lunch in major cities without causing a scene, but it still didn’t stop him from taking the opportunity to post a selfie of himself smiling in sunglasses. As the reporter for conservative magazine American Spectator put it in a recent profile about his attempt at a comeback, “[Yiannopoulos] doesn’t mind anything, if it is about him.”

Follow Allie Conti on Twitter.