Mina Shirakawa Spoils Mariah May’s Celebration at AEW Full Gear

The AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May was in for a rude awakening at Full Gear.

Mina Shirakawa ruined her pal and former tag partner’s champagne championship celebration. The shocking move comes just days after Toni Storm announced her wrestling “retirement.”

“I’m not used to being a loser. I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again,” Storm recently told SB Nation. “Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that. AEW is just fine without me. Everything is going well for AEW. They don’t need Toni Storm. Chin down. Tits in. Don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

Mina Shirakawa punishes the glamour

May says this is the celebration she deserves and that it’s been a tough four months. It’s been worth it to “step on, beat, and kill” the entire division. She claims there’s not a woman alive that can touch her.

Alternatively, Mina proclaims “long may she reign” about May, or… that’s how it appears. May tries to blindside her friend much like she did to Storm which Mina anticipates. She spears May through a table leaving her bloody and bruised.

Shirakawa has stated she hopes to spend more time in the United States and AEW is high on her. She gets great reactions wherever she goes and has been a great addition to May’s championship arc. Now that they’re rivals, it adds a new wrinkle to the story while Storm is in “retirement.”

Storm lost the championship back at AEW All In London. She hasn’t been on AEW television since. In STARDOM, she teamed with Mina and fought Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Title. Her most recent match was at a CMLL event in October.

During the Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan gives insight into the “reports” of Storm’s retirement. “Timeless Toni Storm has been a great world champion for AEW. I think that reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated.”