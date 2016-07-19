Minden Sing “Love Is Bad” But This Is So Damn Good





Is it the age? The time of year? IDK, but these days I’m gravitating towards a lot of easy breezy music that bears traces of Steely Dan’s 70s chill with a tablespoon of funk. Songs that have a kinship with Nico Yaryan’s “Just Tell Me” or Metronomy’s “Night Owl.” Portland quartet Minden sidle up nicely with this crew with this new song “Love Is Bad” (alongside Phoenix doing their happy-sad thing or Neon Indian’s “Deadbeat Summer” gone high def). Singer Casey Burge’s falsetto is light and loving, the middle eight conjures images of sticky summer days where everything looks like a Polaroid snap.

“This song starts with a personal caveat, followed by consequences that come with ignoring it,” explains Burge. “Falling in love is fun. I’m about it. However, sooner or later things change. Fresh intrigue, disappointment, boredom, infidelity. Often painful, always a risk. Love is the best but it can quickly turn bad.”

Videos by VICE