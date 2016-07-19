VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Minden Sing “Love Is Bad” But This Is So Damn Good

By

Share:



Is it the age? The time of year? IDK, but these days I’m gravitating towards a lot of easy breezy music that bears traces of Steely Dan’s 70s chill with a tablespoon of funk. Songs that have a kinship with Nico Yaryan’s “Just Tell Me” or Metronomy’s “Night Owl.” Portland quartet Minden sidle up nicely with this crew with this new song “Love Is Bad” (alongside Phoenix doing their happy-sad thing or Neon Indian’s “Deadbeat Summer” gone high def). Singer Casey Burge’s falsetto is light and loving, the middle eight conjures images of sticky summer days where everything looks like a Polaroid snap.

“This song starts with a personal caveat, followed by consequences that come with ignoring it,” explains Burge. “Falling in love is fun. I’m about it. However, sooner or later things change. Fresh intrigue, disappointment, boredom, infidelity. Often painful, always a risk. Love is the best but it can quickly turn bad.”

Videos by VICE

Ah, yes, the high followed by CRUSHING REALITY. Life isn’t all rosé wet kisses that make your knees knock, but then, morning coffee and daily snuggles have their merits too. In any case, this is the third single from their forthcoming record Sweet, Simple Things (out August 5th via Hit City U.S.A.) and this is no one off. Listen to more of their sparkling pop here and “Love Is Bad” below.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE