MindsEye Devs Just Provided a July Update on the Game

The MindsEye launch was a disaster, and everyone knows it.

From asking people to not stream the game the day it came out, to a number of hotfixes that would suggest the game definitely needed more time. It was all bad coming out the gate. Unfortunately, layoffs hit Build A Rocket Boy as a result.

In the time since, the remaining team has taken to reddit to update people on the game’s progress.

On Reddit, Build A Rocket Boy team provided an update on what their plans are going forward.

“In June, we committed to delivering a great experience for all players. Since then, we’ve released three updates, each addressing bug fixes and performance improvements across all devices, driven by your reports and suggestions. We hope you’re starting to see the impact of these changes, and we’re committed to building on this progress. Moving forward, updates may be less frequent, but with the aim for each to bring more meaningful changes”.

There was also supposed to be a mission centered around the combination of MindsEye and Hitman, which was supposed to release this month and has been “postponed to a later date”.

No,w for any of you who decided to grab MindsEye out of morbid curiosity, here are the rest of the updates:

Update 4 – August (PC & Console)

Arriving in August, Update 4 will deliver additional performance improvements and bug fixes, alongside community-requested features, including:

· Skippable cutscenes to help reduce friction when restarting checkpoints.

· Published Player Content will be instantly accessible in Play.MindsEye for PC users.

Update 5 – September (PC & Console)

Planned for September, Update 5 will deliver continued performance and gameplay improvements on all platforms, alongside a number of enhancements to core gameplay mechanics.

I’m never rooting for a game to fail, so maybe these next few updates do something for its quality. Maybe I’ll find out one day. But I’m glad to see they didn’t give up on it.