‘MindsEye’ Team Has Been Working on Hotfixes That Seem to Further Prove the Game Should Have Been Delayed

If there’s one thing that was readily apparent in the lead-up to the launch of MindsEye, it’s this: The game shouldn’t have released when it did. This isn’t a matter of hindsight. Many people were saying it then because there was next to no idea what the game really was. One of the wildest things about the lead-up was how aggressively it was featured on YouTube. I couldn’t pull up one video without it being preempted by a MindsEye trailer. But at least the team seems to be working on the issues via a couple of hotfixes.

The message from the ‘mindseye’ studio

On June 12th, the studio tweeted out an update on what used to be known as Twitter.

“We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended. Our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience. Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak. This impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players. We have developed a hotfix that addresses this issue (alongside other issues that our players have highlighted), which we are working hard to deploy as soon as tomorrow on PC and on consoles once it passes certification with PlayStation and Xbox.“

Hotfix #1 came the next day on June 13th. This was followed up by Hotfix #2 on June 18th. I am glad that they seem to be pretty communicative about things so far. That was the main thing I was hoping to see in the wake of the release. And it seems that they’re going pretty hard at getting MindsEye fixed. The decision-makers up top need to realize something, though. Listen to the devs. I’d be surprised if someone on the team didn’t speak up and say, “Hey, this thing isn’t ready yet.”

Going forward

Who knows how it turns out in the future. I’m hoping that they can get this game fixed and close to the original vision pretty soon. I’d love to see the game make a Cyberpunk or No Man’s Sky type of comeback. I’m never rooting for a game to fail no matter how many times its marketing has interrupted my Secret Base marathons.

I sincerely hope that the MindsEye team isn’t burning themselves out behind this. I’m sure they didn’t want to release a game in this state. Much of the decision-making behind marketing and messaging has been terrible. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last 12 years, it’s that much like movies or any other form of entertainment, the people making a game know when something isn’t up to par. It’s just often out of their control how much they’re able to salvage before the rest of us see it.