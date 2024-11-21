‘Minecraft’ Breaks Into the Real World With Huge Theme Park Deal

Minecraft has been a cultural phenomenon for many years at this point. With a movie on the way that looks to be of… varying quality, we’ve also got a brand new way to experience this creative world: a theme park deal. That’s right, Minecraft is coming to the real world. And we’ll have a chance to explore it. I wonder what the seed is going to be, though?

Screenshot: MOJANG

It’s Time to Get Crafty When ‘Minecraft’ Comes to Our Favorite Theme Parks

Originally reported on by The Guardian, it appears that Minecraft is going to infiltrate the real world as Theme Park attractions in 2026 and 2027. With Merlin Entertainments investing $110 million into these attractions, we can expect to see just about anything under the sun. Sure, I don’t think we’ll get to build anything in these worlds, but Merlin is behind some of the greatest attractions in the world. Legoland, in particular, is a favorite of mine and lends itself well to the world of Minecraft in more ways than one.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Merlin Entertainments Screenshot: Merlin Entertainments

As we can see, Merlin is hoping to go all in on the Minecraft vibe. And funny enough, this looks better than the upcoming film, in my opinion. There’s a good chance that things are bound to change a bit by the time these attractions are fully put together, but if they look like this, I’m on my way to wherever they’ll be. With outlined locations popping up in the UK and the US, fans around the world are about to be exposed to more Minecraft than they could have imagined.

Minecraft is a game all about using your imagination to create the biggest and most beautiful worlds possible. And at this point, it seems like Merlin Entertainments is doing exactly that. Bringing a unique world to life for people of all ages to enjoy, just like Minecraft offers. At this point, I’m excited to see the battle of the media giants. And honestly? I think I’d like to go to Minecraft land over Super Mario World. Or, just go to both at some point, too.