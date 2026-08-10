Minecraft Drops Huge Update With Tons of Experimental Features

Minecraft just dropped a huge early August 2026 update and it is full of improvements, bug fixes, and a new experimental features for players to test out.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 26.40 Patch Notes

Screenshot: MOJANG

Xbox has specifically called out Minecraft as one of the game’s that is getting a lot of attention in the new era of the company. Asha Sharma hopes to leverage Minecraft and make it “the world’s creator platform” to help Xbox reach its lofty engaged daily users goals.

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Although we haven’t seen any significant changes or updates to Minecraft that seem to connect to that goal just yet, the game is continuing to evolve and update at its usual cadence. The latest big update just arrived with the drop of Minecraft Bedrock Edition 26.40.

“It’s time for another Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update! This release brings a wide range of bug fixes, gameplay improvements, accessibility updates, and technical enhancements for creators. From boats requiring fewer hits to break, to minecarts back in order, there’s plenty packed into this release. If you’re keen to see what’s coming next, you’ll also find experimental features to try out, including the dappled forest, abandoned camps, cushions, and more. Let’s dive in.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the biggest changes that users will notice after installing the update:

Drop 3 Experimental Features

Abandoned Camp

The Abandoned Camp structure is a new kind of structure which can be found in the following biomes: Meadow Cherry Grove Forest Birch Forest Old Growth Birch Forest Flower Forest Windswept Forest Dappled Forest Taiga Snowy Taiga Old Growth Spruce Taiga Old Growth Pine Taiga Sparse Jungle Bamboo Jungle Swamp Savanna Wooded Badlands Pale Garden

Each of these biomes has its own variant of the structure with design based on that biome

Certain structure pieces are generic for all biome variants of the structure

Various Chests and Barrels with loot can be found at Abandoned Camps

Abandoned camp now generates in Pale Garden and Flower Forest biomes (MCPE-240024) (MCPE-240045)

Straw Beds can now be found in Abandoned Camps

Updated Abandoned Camps to place procedural trees

Fixed wrong potion names in the loot tables for the Abandoned Camp

Dappled Forest

The Dappled Forest is a new type of forest biome which can be found near cold biomes

Poplar Trees and fallen Poplar Trees generate here

Shelf Mushrooms can be found here, placed on Poplar Trees and fallen Poplar Trees

Red Shrubs generate here

The following passive and neutral mobs spawn in the Dappled Forest, using their cold variants where applicable: Sheep Chicken Cow Pig Rabbit Fox

A Dappled Forest variant of the new Abandoned Camp structure can be found here

Changed biome fog settings to match other forest biomes

Updated Orange, Red & Yellow Poplar Leaves MERS textures

Graphical

Added opaque versions to the Poplar leaves to fix black background issue (MCPE-240020)

Added hinges to Poplar door icon. Also removed 3 pixels from top door texture that didn’t match the palette

Fixed Poplar sign texture to follow other sign assets

Poplar Trees

Added the Poplar Tree to the game A new type of tree in the Dappled Forest which comes in three color variations: Red Poplar Leaves Orange Poplar Leaves Yellow Poplar Leaves

Each variant of the tree has its own variant of falling leaf particles matching the color of the leaves

Poplar Leaves drop Poplar Saplings which will randomly grow into any of the three different variants

Poplar Saplings can be found in trades with Wandering Trader

Shelf Mushrooms and Leaf Litter naturally generates on and around Poplar Trees

The trunk of the trees are made of Poplar Logs

Poplar Logs can be crafted into a new set of Poplar wood blocks

Forest ambience sounds are tied to the Poplar Leaf blocks

Known issue: Some Vibrant Visuals settings are currently not being applied correctly to Poplar Leaf blocks

Red Shrub

Red Shrub is a new type of decorative plant block that can be found in small patches in the Dappled Forest

Can be used in the Composter

Using Bone Meal on a Red Shrub grows a Red Shrub in a random adjacent space if possible

Shelf Mushroom

A new type of mushroom that generates on Poplar Trees and fallen Poplar Trees

Can be found in two sizes, small and large

A small Shelf Mushroom can be grown into a large Shelf Mushroom using Bone Meal

A large Shelf Mushroom drops two Shelf Mushroom items when broken

Can be used like other mushrooms to make Stews

Can be found in trades with Wandering Trader

Shelf Mushroom has a slight bounciness when stepped on, similar to Beds

Sounds

Updated ambient sounds for Poplar leaf blocks

Added custom sound events for Red Shrubs and Poplar leaf blocks

Blocks

Added Wool Stair blocks and Wool Slab blocks of the following colors: Black Blue Brown Cyan Gray Green Light Blue Light Gray Lime Magenta Orange Pink Purple Red White Yellow



Cushion

The Cushion is an item that the player can place in the world and interact with to sit on

Can be crafted in 16 colored variants

Cushions are crafted using 3 Wool Slabs of the same color

Known Issue: Cushions aren’t currently generating in the Abandoned Camps, but can be found in the creative inventory

Cushion Placement Rules

A cushion can be placed on any flat surface

Cushions always align horizontally to the grid, but vertically sit on top of the supporting surface

Cushions cannot move

Cushions break if the supporting block is removed

Cushions do not have collision and can overlap with other objects (except other cushions)

Straw Bed

Straw Bed is a new type of bed which can be used to sleep through the night without setting your spawn point

It can only be used once and will be destroyed after use

It can not be used in the Nether or The End and will be destroyed if you try to sleep on it there

It is crafted using 3 Hay Bales and will give you 4 Straw Beds

That’s a ton to take in, but it should be everything players need to know about the new experimental features that are available to check out in the latest Bedrock Edition update.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Minecraft news and updates.

Minecraft is available now on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.