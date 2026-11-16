Minecraft Dungeons 2 Confirms First DLC Release Date and Details

Minecraft Dungeons 2 players have awoken a new threat in the Sift and should prepare for a new adventure to begin when the upcoming The Humblers Awaken DLC arrives in a few weeks.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 The Humblers Awaken Launches December 1

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During TwitchCon San Diego’s live show, the team behind Minecraft Dungeons 2 revealed The Humblers Awaken DLC expansion. The new content arrives on December 1 and will bring new quests, unexplored environments, colorful cosmetics, and an expanded arsenal of powerful gear.

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“The Sift is in danger once more, and the humblers – an ancient threat that has slumbered for ages – are beginning to wake up. Turns out they are not particularly happy about it, and if left unchecked, they will spread across the dimension, or worse – stir a much more dangerous foe. It falls on you and your trusty allies to venture into the dimension’s deeper reaches and investigate this strange unrest.”

The new content will take players through the sprawling fungal sporefields and winding underground burrows. In this region, players will be able to tackle a new chain of quests that allows them to learn more about newly-awakened threat.

The Humblers Awaken introduces three new artifacts that provide active abilities and four new talismans that offer passive bonuses, giving you more ways to tinker with your loadout and tailor it to your playstyle.

Additionally, the Pearl skin, the Baby Nuzzle pet, and the Nacreous cape cosmetic appearances will be added in the DLC content.

Releasing alongside the paid DLC The Humblers Awaken is a new free update that brings new challenges, more weapons and armor. This update also reunites us with four familiar heroes from the original Minecraft Dungeons – Hal, Hex, Adrienne – and Valorie in her original outfit, returning as player skins.

That should be everything that players need to know ahead of the upcoming December 1 release date of the DLC. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons 2 news and updates.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch 1+2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.