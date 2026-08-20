Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gameplay Trailer Confirms New Dimension

A new gameplay trailer for Minecraft Dungeons 2 just released and confirmed more details about the mystery portals that have been teased and where they lead to in the game.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Reveals the Sift

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Minecraft Dungeons 2 is just a little more than a month away and players are now able to get an even closer look at what sort of adventures are in store for them when the dungeon crawler arrives.

Videos by VICE

Mojang and Xbox Game Studios released a new gameplay footage trailer today that features a party of players leaping through a portal together into a new dimension called the Sift. Once they arrive there, the party finds some adorable creatures at first, but things quickly take a turn for the violent as monsters appears and action ensues.

“Players who step through the rifts will enter the Sift, an entirely new dimension coming to Minecraft Dungeons II! This dimension is equally strange and beautiful, bringing powerful and mysterious threats as well as landscapes that will stop you in your tracks.”

The gameplay footage trailer reveals that players who enter the Sift will be able to:

Face new foes

Team up with friends

Customize your gear

Fight explosive battles

For those who aren’t familiar with the spin-off series Minecraft Dungeons 2 is the sequel to 2020’s Minecraft Dungeons. The game is an action-RPG and dungeon crawler set in the aesthetically familiar Minecraft universe.

Although the game’s world and characters are unmistakably Minecraft, this spin-off series doesn’t feature any of the mining or building that the original game is most well-known for. Instead, it’s fully focused on defeating enemies, leveling up, and finding exciting loot to make your character more powerful and ready for the next scary dungeon crawl.

The original game was a commercial success and holds a Very Positive review average on Steam based on more than 7,000 user ratings. It will be very exciting to see what new attractions the sequel brings to the table and if the spin-off series can still attract an audience six years after its first installment.

Leadership at Xbox has made it clear that Minecraft is a highly valuable franchise, so it’s not surprising to see the teams looking for more ways to capitalize on the IP popularity and expand the Minecraft universe and fanbase in new directions.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons 2 news and updates.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases on September 29, 2026 for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.