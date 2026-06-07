Minecraft Dungeons II Release Date Announced at Xbox Games Showcase

After months of leaks, rumors, and release date speculation, Minecraft Dungeons II has finally taken the stage at the Xbox Games Showcase and officially been revealed its first trailer and details.

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Minecraft Dungeons released back in 2020 and the game quickly became a co-op hit and a fan-favorite. The spin-off title allows players to enter the familiar world and aesthetic of Minecraft, but with an action role-playing game spin. The hack and slash dungeon crawler was a successful experiment and plenty of fans are eager to get their hands on a full sequel.

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Minecraft Dungeons II was officially announced earlier this year, but fans have been waiting for more details on a release date, platforms, and price point. The wait is over now, thanks a new Xbox Game Showcase trailer that confirmed the sequel will be arriving on September 29 at a $29.99 price point.

Gamers who pre-order the game today will get 2 hero skins, the Twisted cape, and the Twisted chicken pet.

“A new threat descends upon the world of Minecraft Dungeons.

A hero’s work is never done! Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem.

Return to the world of Minecraft Dungeons in an all‑new action RPG adventure, brimming with high‑stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and never‑before‑seen locations, as you set out to save a world in crisis. Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?”

In classic Minecraft Dungeons fashion, you’ll be able to craft your perfect hero with items you’ll acquire on your trip, including everything from weapons and armor to artifacts, talismans, and other legendary gear.

The game will once again put an emphasis one teamwork and collaboration. Players can either brave the unknown on their own or team with up with up to 3 players in online or couch co-op.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news on Minecraft Dungeons II and other reveals and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Minecraft Dungeons II will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 29.