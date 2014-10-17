Minecraft Mega-City Took 2 Years And 4.5 Million Blocks To Build

Even though Minecraft said goodbye to Notch last month, members of the blockcraft subculture soldier on, creating magnificent feats of engineering to wow the Internet, time and time again. Filmmaker and visual communications student Duncan Parcells enters the annals of Minecraft history today as the creator of one of the most impressive Minecraft cities we’ve seen built by just one single designer. Dubbed Titan City, his 4,500,000 cube creation features a whole horde of navigable buildings, a half dozen skyscrapers, and even a public park.

The level of detail in everything from streetlamps to stairwells and elevators is remarkable. It’s no wonder that Parcells has been crafting away at the project since the very day Creative Mode hit Minecraft for Xbox on October 16, 2012. “Architecture has always been fascinating to me so I guess Minecraft is a good outlet for that creative energy,” Parcells told The Creators Project. “For a while it felt kind of weird using a video game like Minecraft as a tool to make architectural ideas somewhat tangible, but I’m happy that I was able to get my ideas out in a way that people can enjoy and draw inspiration from.”

Now he’s getting serious about inspiring the wider Minecraft community by putting his design online for any netizen to see, download, and add to. His goal: to make Titan City, “one of the greatest maps on the Xbox 360.” The Minecraft architect is already off to a great start, having designed a city that alternatively looks like the Dastoli Brothers’ pixel art and, as one Redditor points out, a map from Sim City 3.

Tour Parcells’ digital cityscape through the short video and images below:

To download Titan City for your own personal use, click here for PC and here for Xbox.

h/t r/gaming

