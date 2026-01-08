Minecraft Next Game Drop Includes Adorable Baby Animal Updates

Minecraft testers can now get some early game time with the adorable baby farm mobs that are being updated in the next game drop.

The team at Minecraft just shared the details about the game’s next drop and the feature list includes some very cute updates to a list of popular baby farm animals. Up until this point, baby farm mobs have just been scaled down versions of the adult mobs, but with this update the baby farm mobs finally receive their own look and identity.

Piglets, wolf pups, and kittens now have their own sound with unique oinks, puppy yaps, and meows.

The update introduces redesigned models for the following baby mobs:

Wolf pup

Kitten

Baby Chicken

Rabbit

Piglet

Lamb

Calf

Baby Ocelot

The new models are noticeably different and players will likely quickly be drawn to the unique new eyes that really set them apart from the adult models. According to Agnes Larsson, Game Director, “Typically mobs in Minecraft have two-pixel eyes, but now baby mobs have just one which creates a new vibe for them, which is just adorable.”

An additional new feature will help allow players to craft enough name tags for all of their new friends. With the update, name tags will be craftable using paper and any metal nugget.

Additionally, just like in Java Edition, players can use spawn eggs on adult mobs to spawn babies in Bedrock, too. So if a player wants to spawn a kitten, they just need to use a cat spawn egg on an adult cat.

Players can test these new features by enabling snapshots for Minecraft: Java Edition, or by enabling previews/beta for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. To install a snapshot, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the “Installations” tab. Players who opt for this preview experience should keep in mind that final features could change before the official release.

For users who would like to wait for the finished product to officially arrive, the updates will be available to everyone in the next Minecraft game drop. At this time, there is no official release date confirmed for this game drop. Last year the first major update of 2025 arrived in March, so it’s possible players may need to wait a few more months for the update if Mojang follows a similar cadence this year.

Minecraft is available now on PC and consoles.