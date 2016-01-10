Minimal Wave Announces Das Ding’s “Missing Tapes” LP

The dark, broody techno outfit Das Ding formed in the early 80s as the project of Dutch art school student Danny Bosten. For his records, Bolsten self-released home recorded tapes on his label Tear Apart Tapes. A small, but devoted following grew around the project which was put to rest in the early 90s.

Minimal Wave, a label responsible for revitalizing lost or undersong early techno and industrial, helped bring back interest in Das Ding with their 2010 reissue of his album H.S.T.A. Since then, Bolsten has rediscovered recording that that were never formally released, and now Minimal Wave has announced a limited release of the best of these tracks “The Missing Tapes LP.”

Here’s the album artwork, designed by Bolsten himself.

The album will be released in late March.In the meantime, whet your palette with the track “Sad But True,” below: