Minimalist Light Sculpture Captivates the Great Outdoors

A light sculpture becomes an abstract echo of the landscape in minimalist installation Ascent by creative studio Nocte. The gleaming piece appeared at the NightRay Outdoor Fest in Verdon Gorge, France, where the public could interact with and change the geometric patterns by tweeting.

The rocky limestone hills of the Verdon river canyon are given a minimalist makeover, reflecting the great outdoors as a twinkling constellation of glowing geometry.

“Using nature as a basis for aesthetic, Ascent is an interactive installation that both blurs and highlights its surroundings,” note the artists. “A mesmerizing sight of smooth lines and soft light, the sculpture creates a harmonious relationship between human aesthetic and natural landscape. With an emphasis on interactivity, we use unconventional approaches to create a closer bond between audience and space.”

Photos courtesy of Sandra Ciampone

