The UK Appoints a ‘Minister for Common Sense’. No, Seriously

For a brief moment, it seemed like Britain’s hysteria around wokeness might actually be dying down. Suella “Homelessness Is a Lifestyle Choice” Braverman’s vitriolic attempt to stir up anger on Remembrance Sunday resulted in her own sacking, and the brave army she tacitly summoned to defend the Cenotaph ended up just being a few hundred guys there to do coke in public or hurl stuff at the police.

But a new front has now opened up in the conflict: the war against wokeness now has an official leader. Yesterday, the UK government appointed a so-called “Minister of Common Sense”, who’s reportedly been tasked with leading the Conservative party’s anti-woke agenda.

The role, which as it stands seems to have no meaningful purpose or power other than to comment on and stoke public outrage, is a perfect fit for the MP who’s landed it: Esther McVey. The “plain-speaking Northerner” – as she was described by the Tory party chairman Richard Holder – hosted a show on Britain’s Fox News equivalent, GB News, until this appointment, and is known by many for pushing for Brexit and generally voting against gay rights.

But given that wokeness broadly means “being aware of social problems like racism and inequality”, what exactly McVey’s job will entail remains to be seen. Maybe she’ll enforce mandatory gender pay gaps? Or introduce a new public holiday celebrating British colonialism? Or, seemingly like much of her party, take that anti-awareness remit literally and remain unaware of the many issues plaguing most of the country?

Mcvey’s new ministerial role is without portfolio, which is a move ordinarily used to get someone into the cabinet office who would otherwise have no reason to be there. She’ll have no department beneath her, but will be able to contribute to policy discussions and decision-making processes.

It’s almost as if the “Minister for Common Sense” is just a silly made up position introduced to appease the Conservative Party’s more right-wing elements, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Braverman and promoted a load of centrists, including former PM David Cameron. Either way, the circus continues.