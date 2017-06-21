Minnesota State Fair Apologizes for ‘Anti-Semitic’ Sandwich

Last year, nearly two million people descended upon the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Minnesota to get a look at the region’s most beautiful cattle and massive butter sculptures, and to gorge on edible Americana like “triple truffle trotters” and cheesy nacho corn on the cob.

This year, things will ostensibly be the same, except that one food stand might be under a little more scrutiny than usual after inventing a sandwich with a name that was deemed “anti-Semitic” by some members of the local Jewish community.

Slated to be sold at the Hideaway Speakeasy stand, the sandwich in question was called “The Swindler,” and contains smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers, and cream cheese with fresh dill on pumpernickel—ingredients commonly associated with Jewish delicatessens. According to the vendors, the sandwich was intended to be a throwback to St. Paul’s “gangster era” of the 1920s.

But after The Swindler garnered more attention for its name (which could be interpreted as propagating negative Jewish stereotypes) and was called out by Twin Cities online publication TCJewfolk.com, the fair and the Hideaway Speakeasy began receiving complaints that it was “anti-Semitic,” a criticism that quickly led to an apology and a name change.

“We regret that the name of the Swindler Sandwich within the 2017 Minnesota State Fair New Foods list was negatively received,” the state fair said in an official statement issued yesterday. “It was never the intention of the vendor or the State Fair to be offensive.”

Nor was it the Hideaway Speakeasy owner Bryan Enloe’s goal to offend Minnesota’s Jewish community. “My first reaction was ‘heartbroken.’ The Swindler was meant not to be [anti-Semitic].”



Within three hours, The Swindler Sandwich became The Swing-Dance Sandwich, on a menu that included offerings like The Fall Guy Breakfast Panini and Mobster’s Caviar. Other proposed items at the state fair’s restaurant include The Gambler, The Bootlegger, and The Boss Man Panini.