Minnesota United Keeper Blames Jelly-Hands for Horrendous Own Goal

You’ve surely heard of butterfingers before, but jelly hands? Eh, I could but it? On Wednesday, Minnesota United keeper Sammy Ndjock committed what is arguably the ugliest own goal in the history of own goals. It was an exhibition match between the NASL/MLS expansion team and the Premier League’s Bournemouth, and the only thing worse than Minnesota’s 4-0 loss on the day was the Ndjock’s hard-to-watch howler. So how do you respond to a viral video of you royally fucking up? Try to create your own viral video.

While it’s not quite a knee slapper, there’s something pretty innocent and sweet about Ndjock taking a piss out of himself, as he makes himself a jelly sandwich allegedly before kickoff. He spills the jelly on his hands, thus causing the blunder—get it? (Yeah, yeah.) Minnesota United slaps the #BlameItOnTheJelly hashtag on there, and it’s PR-ready. Also note Ndjock’s excellent use of a spoon for scooping and spreading jelly—best technique he had on the day. It’s silly. It’s fun.

This—said own goal—however, isn’t:

Just painful.