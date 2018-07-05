Minor League Announcer Gives Play-by-Play of Foul Ball Destroying His Laptop

There are a few occupational hazards that come with spending all day around projectiles. Namely, if you’re a play-by-play announcer for a baseball team, you just might take a stray ball straight to the laptop.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (great name) commentator Roger Hoover (pretty good name, as well) was just minding his own play-calling business when a foul ball went straight into his money-maker—in this case, his laptop. And you better believe he kept fans informed of all the action:

Poor guy. You can hear him say, “and this just became one of the worst days I’ve had in quite some time.” Unclear if something else happened to him, but sure. Getting a baseball straight to the LED ain’t that much fun.

