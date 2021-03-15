Black Woman Posts Video Begging for Help in Hospital Days Before She Died

MONTREAL — The death of a Black woman who posted a video online calling for help from a Montreal-area hospital has prompted calls for an investigation, just months after an Indigenous woman died after filming staff at another hospital use racist slurs against her.

In a video posted on Facebook on March 7, Mireille Ndjomouo pleads for someone to get her out of Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil.

Speaking with difficulty and her eyes almost closed at various points throughout the 6 1/2-minute video, the mother of three says she went to the hospital due to leg pain. “But since I arrived, it’s as if they’re killing me little by little,” she says.

She says in the video she informed hospital staff that she was allergic to penicillin, but that it was administered to her anyway.

“I can’t breathe anymore. I have spots all over me, from my head to my toes,” says Ndjomouo, 44, who is originally from Cameroon and repeatedly called out to her compatriots for help.

“My mouth is paralyzed. My lips are paralyzed. My face is swollen… Please, save my life. I have children. I don’t want to die and leave my children,” she says. “I’m begging you. I’m begging you. I’m begging you.”

Ndjomouo’s harrowing video was widely viewed and prompted dozens of people to quickly go to the hospital shortly after it was posted online to try to help her, Le Journal de Montreal newspaper reported.

She was eventually transferred to Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital, where she died on Tuesday, Le Journal de Montreal said. The regional health agency that oversees the hospital did not respond to VICE World News’ request for comment in time for publication. Local media reported both the regional health agency and the Jewish General Hospital have refused to comment on the case, citing confidentiality.

The cause of Ndjomouo’s death remains unclear. The Quebec coroner’s office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ndjomouo’s death.

“She was a single mother. She leaves three children behind, including a 14-year-old,” Ndjomouo’s sister Christine told reporters on Saturday as dozens of people joined a rally outside the hospital.

Holding signs and photos of Ndjomouo and chanting, “Justice for Mireille!”, the protesters demanded an investigation. The rally lasted several hours and was livestreamed on Facebook.

“I’m still in shock,” said Christine, explaining her priority is to arrange her sister’s burial in Cameroon. An online fundraiser has been set up and over $20,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.

Ndjomouo’s death is reminiscent of the case of Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven who died in a hospital in Joliette, Quebec, in September after filming staff hurling racist insults against her.

Echaquan’s death and her treatment in hospital spurred calls to root out longstanding and widespread discrimination against Indigenous peoples in the health care system in Quebec.

A provincial commission into racism in Quebec public services concluded in 2019 “prejudice against Indigenous people remains very widespread in interactions between caregivers and patients.”

Echaquan’s partner, Carol Dube, later told reporters he believed systemic racism was to blame. Quebec has refused to acknowledge that systemic racism exists in the province.

In a video posted on Facebook on March 10, Dube said he was “troubled” to hear about the death of Ndjomouo, who he said, like Echaquan, had cried out for help from a hospital.

“We still don’t know the exact circumstances of her (Ndjomouo’s) death, but many questions need answers,” said Dube.

“No one should be afraid to go for treatment. There are too many women, racialized people, who are afraid. National awareness is needed. Enough is enough.”

That was echoed by Ndjomouo’s sister, Christine, who told reporters everyone has a right to life and health care. She described her sister as a strong woman who loved her children.

“She’s a fighter, like she fought to film that video,” Christine said. “I wonder how she did it.”

