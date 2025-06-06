‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’ Is Giving ‘Chibi Robo’ in the Best Possible Way, and I’m Ready To Clean the Planet

Back on the GameCube, Chibi Robo: Plug Into Adventure! was released. Playing as an adorable little robot, it was your job to clean up a house, interact with humans, and just have fun while you were doing it. Cozy, comforting, and absolutely lovely, the series sadly fell into obscurity and later evolved into an action-platformer. Misc. A Tiny Tale looks to take us back to where it all started, with its own unique hook and flair. A massive boom causes golden cogs and trash to rain from the sky. Stepping into the robotic shoes of Buddy and Bag Boy, we need to clean up the world and discover what made this blast happen in the first place. I’m so ready. I have the need to clean.

Screenshot: Tinyware Games

‘Misc. A Tiny Tale’ Takes It Slow and Steady, and Sometimes, We Just Need That Break in the Action

He cleans. He scrubs. He’s roughly 3cm tall. Meet Buddy, the main protagonist of Misc. A Tiny Tale. We’ll be taking control of this little guy as we journey on a massive adventure. Exploring the world at this size is bound to be a treat, and keeping the planet clean while doing it? Well, that’s just a plus in my eyes. We’ll meet other robots along the way, too. It’s not going to be a lonely journey for Buddy and Bag Boy. If they want to make a big difference in the world of Misc. A Tiny Tale, they’re going to need all the help they can get.

ANNOUNCEMENT TIME!🥳



What started as a tiny idea grew into a five-year long journey. After leaving my job to make this dream real, I’m thrilled to say:



Misc. A Tiny Tale launches

🎉July 22, 2025 for PC & Switch!🎉



Every RT & wishlist makes a difference! https://t.co/OJiWe744T9 pic.twitter.com/5oDqkR6ue8 — Misc. A Tiny Tale ✨ Out on July 22nd! (@MiscATinyTale) May 29, 2025 Tweet via @MiscAtinyTale on X (Formerly known As Twitter)

If you got your hands on a shiny new Nintendo Switch 2, you may also be glad to know that the game is coming to Steam and Switch, with backwards compatibility on Switch 2. Playing games like this on a Nintendo Console feels right, especially with Chibi Robo starting its life on this family of systems. Misc. A Tiny Tale may take some inspiration from this other adorable robot, but it’s not afraid to make a path of its own. Interact with your environment, clean the planet, and partake in a wholesome adventure. That’s what Misc. A Tiny Tale is all about. I’m so excited to finally have another game like this, and it already looks so incredibly charming.