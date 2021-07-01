Get up to 20% Off Misen, the Cool Kid of Cookware Brands

These days, it kind of feels like the trending design aesthetic is simply…aesthetic? Which isn’t a bad thing. It’s both amazing–and a sigh of relief. Just look at this crystalline, millennial tupperware. Leaf through your options of Japandi decor, and tell me they don’t make you feel more nonchalantly cultured, or filled with self-awareness and taste? The older we get, the more we keep trying to sniff out which brands are really made-to-last; which homewares are high in design, but minimal in aesthetic. And now that we’ve (finally) gotten a decent bed frame, we’re not just moving onto the kitchen. We’re moving on to Misen.

Yes, this is the hill of salt-cured fish we die on. Misen is a Brooklyn, New York-based company that was founded in 2017 on the basis of one question: Why are quality kitchen tools so expensive? “The problem is, people have to choose between cheap, low-quality kitchen tools and overpriced ‘premium’ brands,” they explain, “Neither of these seemed like a good option, so we decided to make something better.”

And frankly, their chef’s knife deserves a center-stage rendering in Ratatouille IV (just look at that handle), and their Dutch oven can double as our urn with its four layers of premium enamel. They’re offering 20% off everything right now until July 4 with the code JULY21.

