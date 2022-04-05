Get 50% Off Misen’s Super-Popular Cookware During Its ‘Supply Chain Sale’

The seasonal stars have aligned, folks: COVID-19 restrictions are largely lifted, spring weather is coming, and it’s about that time of year where you pop your Claritin, power through your debilitating seasonal allergies, and throw a big ol’ dinner party or backyard cookout for your crew. Turns out, though, you can’t impress your buddies (or woo any single houseguests) with your culinary expertise when your only kitchen tools are the brittle wooden chopsticks and sad plastic sporks you’ve saved from all the takeout you ordered during the pandemic. But don’t fear, dear readers, because, as always, we’ve got you covered. From April 5–8, Misen, one of our favorite cookware slingers in the game, will be offering some of its best items at 50% off.

When it comes to supply chain issues, Misen’s snafu is actually your gain, dear buyer. Essentially, the brand made too many of some of its best-selling products, and needs to offload them fast—and at a serious markdown. That’s right: They’ve got a little too much of their super highly rated cookware, so they’re practically giving it away. (It’s rare that the brand discounts any item more than 25% off, so this is a big deal.)

During The Supply Chain Sale, VICE readers can save 50% on Misen’s grill pans, non-stick skillets, and more by using the promo code SUPPLYCHAINSAVINGS. Perhaps you’re in the mood to make a savory stew for poker night or some slow-braised osso buco to sustain you through a 12-hour Catan marathon. In those cases, may we suggest the brand’s enameled cast-iron Dutch oven and braiser, respectively?

Or maybe you already have your cookware game under control and just need a few accessories to round out your culinary arsenal? Misen’s elegant, minimalist Prep Tool holder is made from light-cream concrete and fits every design aesthetic. The brand’s Oven Steel is also a sleek, functional piece—just pop it into your oven to minimize temperature fluctuations and get more consistent cooking results and better browning.

Now nail down that carbonara recipe and get cookin’.

