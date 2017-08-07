Miso and Mushroom Ramen Salad Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 3 hours
Ingredients
for the soy base:
7 ounces|200 ml soy sauce
2 tablespoons peeled and roughly chopped ginger
2 tablespoons sake
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 each whole dried Chile
2 garlic cloves
2 scallions
for the marinated eggs:
6 large eggs
7 ounces|200 ml soy base
1 teaspoon dashi powder
for the mushrooms:
10 ½ ounces|300 grams shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and discarded, mushrooms sliced ¼-inch thick
10 ½ ounces|300 grams shimeji mushrooms
3 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
for the soy dressing:
5 tablespoons|75 ml dark soy sauce
5 tablespoons|75 ml rice vinegar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 ½ tablespoons sesame oil
to serve:
4 (3-ounce|85-gram) packages of ramen noodles
6 ¾ ounces|200 grams cucumber, julienned
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 ¼ ounces|40 grams pea shoots
white sesame seeds
Directions
- Make the soy base: Add all of the ingredients to a medium saucepan along with ⅔ cup|200 ml water. Cook over high until just starting to boil. Remove from the heat and turn off. Let sit for 20 minutes, then strain.
- Cook the eggs: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes and 10 seconds, stirring 3 times in the first 3 minutes to center the yolks. Remove immediately and place in a bowl of ice water. When cool, tap the eggs and carefully peel, keeping them under cold water. Cover the eggs with 7 ounces|200 grams of soy base, the dashi powder, and ⅔ cup|200 ml water. Marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, overnight is even better.
- Cook the mushrooms: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the mushrooms and soy sauce and cook until soft, about 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.
- Make the soy dressing: In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until emulsified and set aside.
- Cook the ramen in boiling water until desired doneness, strain and rinse thoroughly to stop the cooking process and get rid of the starch to prevent clumping.
- Assemble. Place 4 ounces|115 grams of noodles in a bowl, dress with 2 tablespoons of dressing, then top with mushrooms, one marinated egg sliced in half lengthwise, some julienne cucumber, tomatoes, pea shoots, and a sprinkle of white sesame seeds if you have them.
