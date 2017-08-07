Miso and Mushroom Ramen Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the soy base:

7 ounces|200 ml soy sauce

2 tablespoons peeled and roughly chopped ginger

2 tablespoons sake

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 each whole dried Chile

2 garlic cloves

2 scallions

for the marinated eggs:

6 large eggs

7 ounces|200 ml soy base

1 teaspoon dashi powder

for the mushrooms:

10 ½ ounces|300 grams shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and discarded, mushrooms sliced ¼-inch thick

10 ½ ounces|300 grams shimeji mushrooms

3 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

for the soy dressing:

5 tablespoons|75 ml dark soy sauce

5 tablespoons|75 ml rice vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 ½ tablespoons sesame oil

to serve:

4 (3-ounce|85-gram) packages of ramen noodles

6 ¾ ounces|200 grams cucumber, julienned

5 ¼ ounces|150 grams cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 ¼ ounces|40 grams pea shoots

white sesame seeds

Directions

Make the soy base: Add all of the ingredients to a medium saucepan along with ⅔ cup|200 ml water. Cook over high until just starting to boil. Remove from the heat and turn off. Let sit for 20 minutes, then strain. Cook the eggs: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes and 10 seconds, stirring 3 times in the first 3 minutes to center the yolks. Remove immediately and place in a bowl of ice water. When cool, tap the eggs and carefully peel, keeping them under cold water. Cover the eggs with 7 ounces|200 grams of soy base, the dashi powder, and ⅔ cup|200 ml water. Marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, overnight is even better. Cook the mushrooms: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the mushrooms and soy sauce and cook until soft, about 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Make the soy dressing: In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until emulsified and set aside. Cook the ramen in boiling water until desired doneness, strain and rinse thoroughly to stop the cooking process and get rid of the starch to prevent clumping. Assemble. Place 4 ounces|115 grams of noodles in a bowl, dress with 2 tablespoons of dressing, then top with mushrooms, one marinated egg sliced in half lengthwise, some julienne cucumber, tomatoes, pea shoots, and a sprinkle of white sesame seeds if you have them.

