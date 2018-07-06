Miso Aubergine with Tofu, Sesame, and Chili Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the eggplant:

2 eggplants, halved lengthwise

8.8 ounces|250 grams firm organic tofu, cut into 1 ½-cm slices

3 ½ ounces|100 grams spring greens, thickly sliced

2.6 ounces|75 grams miso paste

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 (2 ½-cm) piece ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Videos by VICE

for the dressing:

1 red chili, finely chopped

1 (2-cm) piece ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 limes, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons|30 ml soy sauce

2 tablespoons|30 ml sesame oil

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

to serve:

1 ounce|30 grams sesame seeds

white rice, to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F|180°C fan 200°C/gas 6. Cut deep cross-hatches into each aubergine half, then transfer to a roasting tin along with the tofu and spring greens. Mix the miso paste with the sesame oil, ginger and garlic, then rub this into everything in the roasting tin. Transfer to the oven and roast for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the chili, ginger, garlic, lime zest and juice, soy sauce, sesame oil and spring onions together. Tip this dressing over the aubergine and tofu as soon as it comes out of the oven, then scatter with the sesame seeds. Serve hot with rice alongside.

Note: You probably already have your favourite tofu brand—I’ve found that the ‘Tofoo’ organic brand from the supermarket works well roasted.

This recipe is reprinted courtesy of the author from The Green Roasting Tin: Vegan and Vegetarian One Dish Dinners.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.