Miso-Glazed Green Beans and Radishes Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons|55 grams red miso
2 tablespoons mirin
1 pound|450 grams green beans, trimmed
1 bunch radishes, trimmed and quartered
3 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat oven to broil.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, mirin, and 2 tablespoons water.
- Toss the green beans and radishes on a sheet tray with the dressing, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Broil, tossing once halfway through, until charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.
