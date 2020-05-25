VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Miso-Glazed Green Beans and Radishes Recipe

By

miso-glazed-beans-recipe
Share:

Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons|55 grams red miso
2 tablespoons mirin
1 pound|450 grams green beans, trimmed
1 bunch radishes, trimmed and quartered
3 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Heat oven to broil.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, mirin, and 2 tablespoons water.
  3. Toss the green beans and radishes on a sheet tray with the dressing, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Broil, tossing once halfway through, until charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE