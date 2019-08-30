Miso Honey Mustard Recipe

Makes 1 ¾ cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons|30 grams black sesame seeds

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon|26 grams red mustard seeds

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon|26 grams yellow mustard seeds

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon|55 grams mustard powder

¼ cup|60 ml honey

3 tablespoons|65 grams yellow miso

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons|155 ml sake

3 tablespoons|45 ml rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons|45 ml tamari soy sauce

Directions

Combine the sesame seeds and both mustard seeds in a mortar and pestle or coffee grinder and process into a coarse meal. A good portion of the seeds will remain whole, and that’s ok. Transfer the partially ground seeds to a medium bowl and add the mustard powder. Separately, in a medium bowl, stir the honey and miso together to form a sticky paste. Add the miso-honey paste to the mustard seeds along with the sake and mix to combine. Rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow the seeds to bloom. Stir in the rice wine vinegar and tamari. Mustard complete! Allow the condiment to thicken and melow for at least 1 overnight before serving. The spice level softens and flavor complexifies as the mixture sits. Prepare as far in advance as possible.

