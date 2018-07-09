Miss Massachusetts explains why she gave back her crown over a #MeToo joke

Maude Gorman, a 24-year-old reigning beauty pageant queen in Massachusetts, says she returned her crown and sash to the Miss Massachusetts organization after a pageant emcee poked fun at the #MeToo movement — because she, too, has a story.

“I was gang-raped when I was 13. I kept it a secret for three and a half years. My life spiraled out of control,” Gorman told VICE News.

And as a survivor of sexual violence, a certified rape counselor, and medical advocate who works with groups like the Massachusetts State Advisory Council to help prevent sexual assault and violence, Gorman says she felt she had to take a stand.

The joke was part of skit at the Miss Massachusetts pageant on June 30, where the host had a conversation with a character dressed up as God. “We may have very well seen the last ever swimsuit competition on stage. It’s very upsetting,” the host said in a video posted by the Observer. “And I’m trying to understand, God, why it happened.”

“Me too, Amy,” a person holding a #MeToo sign responded. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause.

“My heart just kind of dropped a little bit,” Gorman said, who heard the joke and its reception from backstage. “It was really heartbreaking to hear something like that go on when I had such high hopes. They could have used that time to showcase the talent of the evening and all the strong and accomplished women. Instead, they chose to do something completely inappropriate.”

Gorman said she knows firsthand the problems survivors face. She ultimately dropped out of high school, and the experience left her struggling with PTSD and blaming herself for the attack.

Gorman spent two years as a high school dropout before enrolling in Christa McAuliffe Online School of Arts and Sciences, where she was later invited to deliver the 2017 commencement address. Gorman attributes her comeback to the support of her family.

She now wants other survivors to know it’s not their fault.

“I asked, ‘How could I let this happen?” That’s common for victims to try to reflect on themselves. As a woman, I know it wasn’t my fault. As a survivor, I want to share that with other people,” she said.

So when Gorman witnessed the “joke” on stage that evening, she felt compelled to speak up. “There was this moment where I knew I had to be a voice against this,” she said. I had this thought, ‘This is where this ends for me. I need to walk away’. I wrote my resignation letter when I got home that night.”



The skit wasn’t just in poor taste in today’s climate; it also mocked Miss America’s new efforts to build a more empowering mission nationally.

In June, Miss America, now rebranded as Miss America “2.0,” issued a statement outlining a set of “sweeping changes” within the organization.

“We are no longer a pageant,” the statement reads. “Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment.”

Cover image provided by Maude Gorman

