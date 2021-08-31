OnlyFans Model Murdered by Man Suspected to Be a Stranger 

OnlyFans model Miss Mercedes Morr was found dead in her Richmond, Texas apartment on Sunday, along with a man police suspect murdered her and then committed suicide.

Police were called to do a wellness check on Morr, whose legal name was Janae Gagnier, on Sunday. When they entered, they found her and a man, Kevin Alexander Accorto, deceased in the apartment. As first reported to Houston area news outlet KHOU and confirmed to Motherboard, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner found that Gagnier, who was 33 years old, was strangled.

Accorto, a 34-year-old from Florida, was also found in her apartment. The medical examiner found that Accorto likely killed himself with “multiple sharp force trauma.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSr2DWdL81u/

A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department told Motherboard that they are treating the case as a murder/suicide. “We are currently investigating how and if the suspect actually knew the victim,” they said. As of an update from investigators on Monday evening, they did not suspect that Accorto knew Gagnier. According to KHOU reporter Grace White, Gagnier’s family told police that she and Accorto didn’t know one another, and no evidence of forced entry was found at the apartment.

Her OnlyFans page has almost 20,000 likes, and 2,600,000 people follow her on Instagram.