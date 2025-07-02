Miss the Chao Garden Mini-Game in ‘Sonic Adventure’? May I Please Point You in the Direction of ‘Bobo Bay’?

Nostalgia is one of the biggest driving factors of our daily lives. Striving and hoping for something, just something, that may scratch that itch left behind in the better years of our lives. Looking forward to a promised future, filled with bold designs and far-out technological advances. Maybe you just miss the Frutiger Aero vibe of the early 2000s. Or maybe, you’ve been wishing that SEGA would listen to the fans and drop a full-on Chao Garden experience. That’s where Bobo Bay is hoping to step up to the plate. It may not be 2001 anymore, but we can explore this Dreamcast-inspired world and mash Bobos together to make and create new ones. Plus, they can duke it out in a fighting game. How cool is that?

Screenshot: NewFutureKids

‘Bobo Bay’ Is Coasting by on Straight Vibes, and You Can Jump Into the Alpha Build Right Now

Saying that Bobo Bay takes its inspiration solely from the Chao Garden would be slightly misleading. It’s got plenty of other references to some of the biggest classics in the business. Our main character runs with her arms extended out, just like Arale does in Dr. Slump. We’ve got plenty of Dreamcast-era vibes in this world, and they’re still being brought to life by a talented team of only two developers. NewFutureKids are hoping to bring us back to the simpler years, the times when everything just felt… better.

Videos by VICE

Collect, mash, accessorize, and train small creatures called Bobos to compete and win in a variety of challenging competitions! #PitchYaGame pic.twitter.com/H7mlM1HDSJ — NewFutureKids (@NewFutureKids) June 6, 2025 Tweet by @NewFutureKids on X (formerly known as Twitter)

I’ve been watching Bobo Bay grow from a distance for a while. Every time I see it, it just gives me goosebumps and chills. Making me long for those countless hours I spent playing my Dreamcast as a kid. After checking out their Steam Page to add the game to my Wishlist, I noticed something. Something very exciting. There’s an Alpha available to join right now, though, giving players a chance to dive into Bobo Bay and discover the magic of these little creatures. So, you know I had to download that straight away. The Alpha has been live since mid-2024, and I’m sad to know that I’ve missed out on that much time playing it. I have a feeling that Bobo Bay is going to capture the hearts of anyone lucky enough to stumble across it.