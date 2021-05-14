This Contestant Wore ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Slogan on Her Miss Universe Costume

Using the platform of a globally televised beauty pageant, a Miss Universe contestant wore a national costume with the words “Stop Asian Hate” to shine a spotlight on a dramatic uptick in attacks and hate crimes against Asian-American communities over the past year.

Representing Singapore, Bernadette Belle Ong was walking down the runway in an outfit that featured the red and white colors of the country’s flag, but the audience cheered and clapped when she spun around to reveal the words “Stop Asian Hate” written on the trail of her gown.

The Miss Universe pageant is one of the longest-running beauty contests in the world and is seen by an estimated 500 million people worldwide. This year was the 69th iteration of the event, which was held in Hollywood, Florida after it was postponed because of the pandemic. Some 74 candidates from countries around the world participated.

“Stop Asian Hate” has become a rallying cry in the wake of reports, viral videos and research showing a surge in violence against Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in the U.S. since the pandemic hit. Critics say much blame lies with former President Donald Trump for using inflammatory rhetoric about COVID-19 by calling it the “Chinese virus” and “Kung flu.”

A report this month by the non-profit organization Stop AAPI Hate showed that anti-Asian attacks and harassment have soared and are even higher than previously assumed. In a shocking act of violence in March, eight women, six of Asian descent, were gunned down at Atlanta-area spas. Prosecutors are seeking hate crime charges.

Miss Singapore was not the only person to try to use the massive audience to send an important message. Representing Myanmar in the Miss Universe contest, Thuzar Wint Lwin walked down the runway wearing traditional attire and unfurled a banner that said “Pray for Myanmar.”

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin appears onstage at the Miss Universe 2021 – National Costume Show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. PHOTO: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

Since February, Myanmar security forces have killed 788 people as pushback against the junta intensified, according to human rights group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Thousands have also been arrested.

An Instagram post on her account shows her holding the banner at the competition in Florida. It has since received more than 16,000 likes and hundreds of glowing comments.

The protests are supported by broad segments of Myanmar’s population, including entertainers.

Thuzar Wint Lwin’s statement comes months after Han Lay, the Myanmar representative for the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, used her air time to send a similar distress call earlier this year.

And this week photos went viral of the 2013 Miss Grand Myanmar in the jungle with an automatic rifle, announcing her recent decision to take up arms against the junta as a last resort.