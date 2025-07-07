‘Missile Command Delta’ Makes a Strong Impression, but Some Monotony Drags Down the Full Experience (Review)

Would you believe me if I told you that Missile Command Delta is a compelling coming-of-age story? It’s somewhat hard to believe. A group of four friends decides to spend a weekend in a seemingly abandoned Cold War-era bunker and find themselves in a fight for their lives. The complete departure from its arcade action roots is a major selling point here. Turn-based tactical action suits Missile Command Delta incredibly well. Did it take me a little while to get accustomed to the fact that I was no longer in “direct” command? Absolutely, but I grew to quite enjoy the turn-based missile-crushing action that Missile Command: Delta had to offer. But sometimes, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Rather Than Your Typical Arcade Action, ‘Missile Command Delta’ Goes Turn-Based. The Results Are Incredibly Good.

Missile Command Delta weaves an interesting tale. After heading into a seemingly abandoned bunker with your group of friends, fulfilling a pact that you all threw together in High School, the doors shut and lock behind you. You’re trapped inside this bunker, and this ragtag group of misfits needs to find out how to get out. The bunker itself is fully explorable, and the striking art style suits Missile Command Delta quite well. Simplistic, low-poly art makes this world feel both nostalgic and brand-new at the same time. Perfect for this type of experience, if you ask me. Everything is easy to decipher, and with the number of puzzles spread throughout this maze-like bunker, that clarity was appreciated.

But, most importantly, Missile Command Delta completely strays away from its source material in the best ways possible. Some other Atari revitalization projects, such as Breakout Beyond, simply flipped things around on their head. This version of the game completely changes genres. Gone are the days of using a trackball to quickly defend six cities from an oncoming barrage of blasts. Now? It’s all about turn-based strategy, and it works surprisingly well. Unlocking new punch cards by exploring the bunker, ACE’ing different terminals, and progressing through the story. I didn’t expect it to work as well as it does, but I’m very glad to be proven wrong. I also appreciated the fact that I couldn’t just cheese my way through these fights, and had to genuinely stop and think about what my next plan of action was going to be. Slow and steady wins the race here.

Going Through Terminals Was Fun and All, but I Wish There Was a Little More Variety

There’s a lot of training in Missile Command Delta. Like, a lot. Every time you open a new room, there’s a good chance that you’re going to need to push through three terminals in a row to try and unlock the next portion of the world. Don’t get me wrong, I genuinely enjoyed every battle, every simulated battle, and every chance to save the world. But I do wish there were a little more variety in what we could experience. More often than not, these new Training Terminals would unlock new gear that Skye could use. But it would have been nice to see some of the Terminals do something a little differently. Maybe a throwback to the original Missile Command or something like that.

But, even if variety isn’t the strongest suit of Missile Command Delta, the Terminals did scratch a very particular itch in the back of my mind. Each of these terminals challenges players to try and ACE them. To ACE a Terminal, I needed to succeed against the simulated enemy while using less than a specified amount of energy per round. ACE’ing these terminals would unlock doors, granting me access to more powerful cards, equipment, and even bits of lore. While the lack of variety was a bit of a bummer, perfectionists will at least find solace knowing that they have something to strive toward.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Maybe the Real Missile Commander Was the Friends We Made Along the Way

Remember when I mentioned that this story was a surprisingly poignant coming-of-age story? I think that was the biggest surprise of all when it came to my roughly 9 hours with Missile Command Delta. This crew of misfits is fleshed out, each with their own unique stories and lives. Victor, the jock with the heart of gold. Adel, the punk with a silver tongue. Marta, the computer wizard who is ready to give up everything for those she loves. More characters are introduced along the way, but I don’t want to spoil any surprises for eager Missile Commanders.

This was a big surprise. I learned about an invisible “friendship” system that is built into Missile Command Delta. Depending on my actions and decisions, I could either build my friendships to higher places or burn them all to the ground. At first, I didn’t realize that there was even such a system in place. I picked a line of dialogue that I thought would be good for the situation I found myself in. I was later confronted by Marta about it, and discovered that my actions really do have consequences. Not only did Missile Command Delta jump ship from its action-oriented origins, but these visual novel elements made it even more intriguing.

Some Points of the Story Could Have Been Fleshed Out a Little Further, in My Eyes

The overarching story of Missile Command Delta is filled with mystery, intrigue, and some Scooby Doo-level antics. But some unresolved plot points and general little bits of oversight keep it from reaching its full potential. I enjoyed the story enough to hope that we see some post-launch DLC, wrapping this story up and putting a bow on it properly. But with multiple endings, it may be difficult to make that happen. Our main cast of characters is fleshed out and written well. Even if some of the lines are a little hamfisted and on-the-nose in the delivery. But other characters who are introduced later in the story don’t have that same level of luxury.

They’re incredibly interesting folks, and I’d love to know more about them. But seeing as the ending just kind of happens, leaving one of the particular newcomers’ whereabouts completely unknown, it feels like the team is hoping to release some post-launch content. Honestly? I would be more than happy to step back into the shoes of the Missile Commander again to see what they’re cooking up, if my theories are correct.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Cold War-Era Setting and Puzzles Make ‘Missile Command: Delta’ Far More Interesting Than I Could Have Originally Imagined

At the end of the day, this is one of the riskiest moves that Atari has made with its classic IP. More often than not, it hits the mark and gives me an interesting and exciting take on one of the oldest IPs in the history of gaming. I do hope that in a potential sequel or post-launch DLC, the repetition of doing Terminals over and over again, alongside the loose ends of the story, are wrapped up properly.

It’s a bold reimagining of Missile Command. Rather than just creating a newer version, akin to the Recharged series, it pushes in an interesting and unique new direction. Even with the issues I had with the game, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. If I wasn’t playing Missile Command Delta, I was thinking about it. I just hope that one day, it can reach its full potential and become a classic, just like the original game in the franchise. I’m proud to be the Missile Commander. I know my job isn’t done, and I’ll do what I must to protect the world.

Verdict: Recommended

Missile Command: Delta will be available July 10, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.