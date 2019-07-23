Missing Teens Now Suspects In Multiple Murders In Northern BC

UPDATE: Teen suspects have far-right links: report

Police in British Columbia say two previously missing teens are now suspects in a number of recent murders in northern BC.

Police say that 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni, whose truck was found burning on July 19 near a dead body, are alive and traveling eastward. Police say they are wanted in connection to the death of the man found near their burning truck and the murders of two tourists sometime near July 13.

Police say the young men have left BC and were spotted traveling in northern Saskatchewan. They were last seen driving in a 2011 Toyota Rav 4. They say they may have changed their appearance and may be in a different vehicle. They are asking for the public’s help on the men’s whereabouts but are warning to not approach them if spotted.

Police made no indication of any possible motive in the deaths. They call the investigation “dynamic” and “fast moving.”

Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, a 23-year-old from Australia were found dead in a ditch on the Alaska Highway in northern BC. They had been shot and left at the scene of the crime. The broken down van they were attempting to fix, along with their belongings, were left as well. The two were discovered by Trevor Pierre, a road worker, who told CTV, “I don’t know how anybody could live with themselves after doing what I saw.”

A few days later, police were alerted to a burning truck connected to McLeod and Schmegelsky. The finding of this truck led to the discovery of a dead body two kilometres away. The identity of the man and his cause of death has not been released by police, but the teens are suspects in his death as well.

Police initially gave no indication that the crimes were linked but, during a press conference on Monday, they said “it’s possible” they’re connected. Police say another case of missing men, this time two from Surrey who were last seen on July 17th, is not connected to this case.

This story is breaking, information will be added as it becomes available.

