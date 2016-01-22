Mission Chinese Martini with Crudités Recipe

“I am always on the prowl for snacks, and since one of the elements of a great martini is the garnish, I decided that the snack would become the main part of the drink.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



for the crudités:

pickled vegetables (cauliflowers, carrots, pickles, etc.)

fresh nuts and dried fruits (your favorite kinds)

lemon peel, for garnish

bitters and olive oil (optional, see note below)

for the martini:

2 ounces|60 ml gin (Plymouth, Fords or Dorothy Parker)

1 ounce|30 ml Dolin dry vermouth

Directions

First, prepare the crudités by sourcing your pickled vegetables, citrus, and whatever snacks you desire on the plate. Go to your local farmer’s market and assemble a batch of fresh vegetables (I went to the Pickle Guys on Manhattan’s Lower East Side for pickles), and I hit up Sahadi’s and Kalustyan’s for fresh nuts and dried fruits. Assemble a melange of great drinking snacks, and make sure they are colorful and bright. Next, it’s time to make the martini. Use a well-chosen gin. I love classic, high-proof gins such as Old Raj, Plymouth, and Ford’s. Another favorite is the locally-made Dorothy Parker from NY Distilling by Allen Katz, the owner and master distiller there. Second, a dry vermouth with vibrant botanicals is very important. I like to use Dolin from Chambery, France. It’s very important to keep vermouth refrigerated and sealed as this preserves it from oxidation. The last element is mixing a martini properly. I prefer a 2:1 ratio of gin to vermouth. You can get the full expression of botanicals in harmony this way which is, to me, the beauty of a great martini. You also want to get that martini as cold as possible so it’s super refreshing. Stir until ice cold. Spritz with lemon peel and discard. I prefer garnishing with citrus peel or some castelvetrano olives. An odd number of olives—either one or three, and never two—is the way to go. You can guess why: I’m a gentleman.

Optional: I mixed in some of the Terrarium Bitters I made before with olive oil. When dropped on the surface of the drink, they will form little balls and dance on the surface.

