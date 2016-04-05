Mississippi Just Made It Legal to Discriminate Against LGBT People

Read: Georgia’s Governor Says He’ll Veto the State’s Horrible Anti-LGBT Bill

Passing what critics and LGBT activists have called the “most sweeping anti-LGBT legislation” in the US, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant signed a bill Tuesday giving religious groups and some private businesses the right to reject services to people whose lifestyles do not line up with certain religious beliefs, the AP reports.

According to House Bill 1523, Mississippians can decline to serve people if they offend the beliefs that marriage should be between a man and a woman, sex should occur only between straight married couples, and men and women should identify only by their biological sex.

In his statement posted on Twitter, Bryant echoed the sentiments of the bill’s supporters, writing that “this legislation is designed to prevent government interference in the lives of the people from which all power to the state derived.”

Georgia’s governor recently vetoed his state’s similar anti-LGBT law after major companies vowed to take their business elsewhere, and North Carolina is facing a lawsuit and business boycotts over a similarly controversial law that forces transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificates.